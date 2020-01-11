Expand / Collapse search
Images of items found with Soleimani after fatal US airstrike

Photos from U.S air strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

    Some of the items Soleimani was carrying when he died. His phone is partially visible at the top left.
    Some of the items Soleimani was carrying when he died.
    Other items included wads of cash.
    Poetry books owed by Soleimani, which were with him when he died.
    One of his weapons, a pistol, was found with his body.
    Qassem Soleimani's body lies burning next to the car.
    One of his weapons, an assault-style rifle, was found with his body.
    The car that Qassem Soleimani was riding in at the time of his death.
