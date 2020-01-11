Images of items found with Soleimani after fatal US airstrike
Photos from U.S air strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Some of the items Soleimani was carrying when he died. His phone is partially visible at the top left.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Some of the items Soleimani was carrying when he died.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-3-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Other items included wads of cash.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-3-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-4-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Poetry books owed by Soleimani, which were with him when he died.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-4-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-5-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1One of his weapons, a pistol, was found with his body.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-5-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-6-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Qassem Soleimani's body lies burning next to the car.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-6-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-7-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1One of his weapons, an assault-style rifle, was found with his body.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-7-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-8-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The car that Qassem Soleimani was riding in at the time of his death.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Vittert-Images-8-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
