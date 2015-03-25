Saudi king appoints his 43-year-old son Prince Mishaal as new governor of Mecca

Saudi Arabia's official news agency says King Abdullah has appointed his son, Prince Mishaal, as the new governor of Mecca, home to Islam's holiest site.

The new post for the 43-year-old prince, who is the king's sixth son, is considered one of the most prestigious positions in Saudi Arabia. The province contains the Kaaba, the black cube-shaped structure toward which Muslims pray, as well as the large Red Sea city of Jiddah.

Prince Mishaal was previously governor of Najran, which borders Yemen. He takes over from 73-year-old Prince Khalid, who oversaw Mecca's affairs for six years.

The Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday that Prince Khalid is now the new Education Minister after the outgoing minister, Prince Faisal, requested he be relieved of the post.