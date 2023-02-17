Move Back
Russia Ukraine war photo gallery: One year since the invasion
A look at some key moments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the first anniversary of the war. Russia's invasion began on February 24th, 2022.
- Image grab from footage released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 by Moscow shows tanks from the units of the Western Military District returning to their points of permanent deployment (bases) from undisclosed location near Ukraine.read more
- Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 13, 2022.read more
- French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow on February 7, 2022, for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.read more
- Reservist, 28 year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on February 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the country's army reservists in specialist fields to active duty and will introduce a state of emergency across all government controlled parts of the country as the threat of an invasion by Russian forces increases.read more
- Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in Russia's southern Rostov region, which borders the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, on February 23, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)read more
- A woman reacts as she stands in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. - More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022.read more
- Destroyed Russian armored vehicles line the street in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. - The UN Human Rights Council on March 4, 2022, overwhelmingly voted to create a top-level investigation into violations committed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022.read more
- Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict cross a destroyed bridge in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.read more
- Eugene says goodbye to his partner Tanya before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. As Ukrainian civilians in the east flee to the relative safety of western cities such as Lviv, and abroad to escape Russia's assault, many military personnel are heading east to help with the war effort.read more
- A Ukrainian soldier hides from a helicopter airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Demydiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022.read more
- A woman reacts in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022.read more
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an injured Ukrainian serviceman at a military hospital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 13, 2022.read more
- A hole in the roof of a tram is seen at a depot, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 14, 2022.read more
- A Russian soldier climbs stairs at the Mariupol drama theater, hit on March 16 by an airstrike, on April 12, 2022 in Mariupol, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine. - *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.read more
- Russian soldiers patrol at the Mariupol drama theater, bombed last March 16, on April 12, 2022 in Mariupol, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine. - *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.read more
- A general view of the Arena Sports and Entertainment Hall which has been transformed into an accommodation facility for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Poznan, Poland March 18, 2022.read more
- Russian military vehicles patrol in Volnovakha city, one of the cities most affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine that started on February 24, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on March 27, 2022. Volnovakha has turned into a ghost town due to conflicts, evacuations and escapes. Volnovaha, one of the 18 regions of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has been under the control of Russian Armed Forces and pro-Russian separatist since March 11.read more
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on as he is surrounded by Ukrainian servicemen as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.read more
- Oleksii Shcherbo, 98, walks past his burnt out house and destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Sloboda, outside Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 5, 2022.read more
- Emergency workers remove debris of a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022.read more
- Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. - While Russia appears to have abandoned for now its aim of pushing deep into the heart of Ukraine, its new declared goal of taking control of much of the east of the country still risks a protracted and bloody conflict.read more
- The Ukrainian flag flutters between buildings destroyed in bombardment, in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, in the Kyiv region on April 17, 2022. - Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.read more
- A view shows residential buildings destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone.read more
- Debris hangs from residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region.read more
- Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 15, 2022. - Ukraine pleaded with Western governments on June 15, 2022 to decide quickly on sending heavy weapons to shore up its faltering defenses, as Russia said it would evacuate civilians from a frontline chemical plant.read more
- A local resident places a vase with flowers on a broken window in his house damaged by the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday , June 26, 2022.read more
- A Ukrainian tank driver sits in his tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.read more
- A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022.read more
- Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands near a kamikaze drone in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased his country's budget spending on security and defense by 386.9 billion hryvnia ($10.5 billion) after signing a law on the amendment of Ukraine's state budget for 2022 on Thursday.read more
- A man hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on November 11, 2022, after months of Russian occupation. There were no scenes of jubilation on November 13, 2022, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city.read more
- A fragment of a kamikaze drone are seen on the ground in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. On Wednesday morning, Russian invaders launched 13 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, all of which were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, according to preliminary reports.read more
- Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.read more
- This photograph taken on December 20, 2022, shows destruction at a school in the village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine. - Bohorodychne is a village in Donetsk region that came under heavy attack by Russian forces in June 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On August 17, 2022 the Russian forces captured the village. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on September 12, 2022 that they took back the control over the village. A few residents came back to restore their destroyed houses and live in the village.read more
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid.read more
- Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a fighter of the Wagner group who died during a special operation in Ukraine, at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.read more
- Russian President Vladimir Putin poses as he delivers a New Year's address to the nation at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don on December 31, 2022.read more
- Family, friends and soldiers grieve at the casket of Ukrainian soldier Sergiy Sochenko at his funeral at an Orthodox church on January 28, 2023 outside Rohoziv, Ukraine. The forty-eight-year-old soldier was killed in fighting in the Donetsk district and leaves behind a wife and child. Across the country there are now almost daily funerals for soldiers as the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary.read more
- An unexploded Grad rocket is embedded in a field near the Kovalyov brothers' houses, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, northwest of the city of Kherson, Ukraine January 28, 2023. The two houses in what had been no-man's land between Russian and Ukrainian forces are badly damaged by shelling, there is no central power or heating and the surrounding fields are heavily mined, making them unworkable. Yet the Kovalyov brothers - Stepan who is 80 and Volodymyr who is 77 - and their wives have decided to stay in the isolated farming village of Posad-Pokrovske in southern Ukraine to live out their days in the place they know best.read more
- Soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, walk through trenches on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 14, 2023.read more
- Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023.read more
- President Biden walks down a corridor to his cabin on a train after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from Poland into Kyiv.read more
- President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.read more
- Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)read more
- President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. The actual anniversary falls on February 24th.read more
