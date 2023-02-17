Go Back
  • Published
    44 Images

    Russia Ukraine war photo gallery: One year since the invasion

    A look at some key moments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the first anniversary of the war. Russia's invasion began on February 24th, 2022.

  • A line of military tanks along a snow covered street.
    Image grab from footage released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 by Moscow shows tanks from the units of the Western Military District returning to their points of permanent deployment (bases) from undisclosed location near Ukraine. 
    Reuters / Reuters
  • A man in military gear unloads a plane.
    Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 13, 2022.
    REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov / Reuters
  • Two men sit across from each other.
    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow on February 7, 2022, for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
    Photo by -/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A man lays military gear on his bedroom floor.
    Reservist, 28 year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on February 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the country's army reservists in specialist fields to active duty and will introduce a state of emergency across all government controlled parts of the country as the threat of an invasion by Russian forces increases.  
    Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in Russia's southern Rostov region, which borders the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, on February 23, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A woman runs away from a burning house.
    A woman reacts as she stands in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. - More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022.
    Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A tank sits in the middle of a destroyed road.
    Destroyed Russian armored vehicles line the street in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. - The UN Human Rights Council on March 4, 2022, overwhelmingly voted to create a top-level investigation into violations committed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022.
    Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A destroyed bridge.
    Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict cross a destroyed bridge in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak / Reuters
  • A man wearing military gear kisses a woman.
    Eugene says goodbye to his partner Tanya before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. As Ukrainian civilians in the east flee to the relative safety of western cities such as Lviv, and abroad to escape Russia's assault, many military personnel are heading east to help with the war effort. 
    Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A man wearing military gear hides in a trench.
    A Ukrainian soldier hides from a helicopter airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Demydiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Maksim Levin / Reuters
  • A woman weeps outside of a destroyed apartment complex.
    A woman reacts in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko      / Reuters
  • A man in a hospital bed smiles and gives a thumbs up with another man.
    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an injured Ukrainian serviceman at a military hospital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 13, 2022.  
    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS  / Reuters
  • The roof of a bus is blown up.
    A hole in the roof of a tram is seen at a depot, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 14, 2022.      
    REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn  / Reuters
  • A soldier walks through war wreckage with a gun.
    A Russian soldier climbs stairs at the Mariupol drama theater, hit on March 16 by an airstrike, on April 12, 2022 in Mariupol, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine. - *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.
    Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)  / Getty Images
  • Two soldiers hold guns while patrolling war wreckage.
    Russian soldiers patrol at the Mariupol drama theater, bombed last March 16, on April 12, 2022 in Mariupol, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine. - *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.
    Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hundreds of people sleep on cots inside of an arena.
    A general view of the Arena Sports and Entertainment Hall which has been transformed into an accommodation facility for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Poznan, Poland March 18, 2022. 
    Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS / Reuters
  • A member of the Russian military rides on a tank.
    Russian military vehicles patrol in Volnovakha city, one of the cities most affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine that started on February 24, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on March 27, 2022. Volnovakha has turned into a ghost town due to conflicts, evacuations and escapes. Volnovaha, one of the 18 regions of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has been under the control of Russian Armed Forces and pro-Russian separatist since March 11. 
    Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A group of men wearing military gear.
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on as he is surrounded by Ukrainian servicemen as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Marko Djurica / Reuters
  • A man walks past a destroyed building.
    Oleksii Shcherbo, 98, walks past his burnt out house and destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Sloboda, outside Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 5, 2022.
    REUTERS/Marko Djurica  / Reuters
  • Two men survey a destroyed building.
    Emergency workers remove debris of a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters
  • A woman peers out of a large hole in the side of her house.
    Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. - While Russia appears to have abandoned for now its aim of pushing deep into the heart of Ukraine, its new declared goal of taking control of much of the east of the country still risks a protracted and bloody conflict.
    Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The Ukrainian flag flies among destruction.
    The Ukrainian flag flutters between buildings destroyed in bombardment, in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, in the Kyiv region on April 17, 2022. - Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. 
    Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • An aerial photo of leveled buildings.
    A view shows residential buildings destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. 
    REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko    / Reuters
  • A destroyed building.
    Debris hangs from residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region.
    AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File / AP Images
  • A group of soldiers fire a weapon.
    Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 15, 2022. - Ukraine pleaded with Western governments on June 15, 2022 to decide quickly on sending heavy weapons to shore up its faltering defenses, as Russia said it would evacuate civilians from a frontline chemical plant. 
    Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A man places flowers in a broken windowsill.
     A local resident places a vase with flowers on a broken window in his house damaged by the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday , June 26, 2022.
    AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File / AP Images
  • A man wearing a helmet peers out of a military vehicle.
    A Ukrainian tank driver sits in his tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
    Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images / AP Images
  • A missile is fired.
    A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022.
    Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands next to a kamikaze drone.
    Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands near a kamikaze drone in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased his country's budget spending on security and defense by 386.9 billion hryvnia ($10.5 billion) after signing a law on the amendment of Ukraine's state budget for 2022 on Thursday. 
    Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • A man hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on November 11, 2022, after months of Russian occupation. There were no scenes of jubilation on November 13, 2022, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city. 
    Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A kamikaze drone on the ground.
    A fragment of a kamikaze drone are seen on the ground in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. On Wednesday morning, Russian invaders launched 13 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, all of which were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, according to preliminary reports. 
    Photo credit should read Anatolii Siryk / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. 
    AP Photo/LIBKOS, File / AP Images
  • This photograph taken on December 20, 2022, shows destruction at a school in the village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine. - Bohorodychne is a village in Donetsk region that came under heavy attack by Russian forces in June 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On August 17, 2022 the Russian forces captured the village. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on September 12, 2022 that they took back the control over the village. A few residents came back to restore their destroyed houses and live in the village. 
    Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid. 
    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images / Fox News
  • Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin
    Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a fighter of the Wagner group who died during a special operation in Ukraine, at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 
    AP Photo / AP Newsroom
  • Vladimir Putin stands in front of a group of soldiers.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin poses as he delivers a New Year's address to the nation at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don on December 31, 2022. 
    Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Family, friends and soldiers grieve at the casket of Ukrainian soldier Sergiy Sochenko at his funeral at an Orthodox church on January 28, 2023 outside Rohoziv, Ukraine. The forty-eight-year-old soldier was killed in fighting in the Donetsk district and leaves behind a wife and child. Across the country there are now almost daily funerals for soldiers as the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary.  
    Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • An unexploded rocket.
    An unexploded Grad rocket is embedded in a field near the Kovalyov brothers' houses, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, northwest of the city of Kherson, Ukraine January 28, 2023. The two houses in what had been no-man's land between Russian and Ukrainian forces are badly damaged by shelling, there is no central power or heating and the surrounding fields are heavily mined, making them unworkable. Yet the Kovalyov brothers - Stepan who is 80 and Volodymyr who is 77 - and their wives have decided to stay in the isolated farming village of Posad-Pokrovske in southern Ukraine to live out their days in the place they know best.      
    REUTERS/Nacho Doce  / Reuters
  • Men in military gear walk through snow.
    Soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, walk through trenches on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 14, 2023. 
    REUTERS/Marko Djurica / Reuters
  • A group of military men ride on a tank.
    Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023. 
    REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii / Reuters
  • President Joe Biden walks down a train hallway.
    President Biden walks down a corridor to his cabin on a train after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from Poland into Kyiv. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk up stairs inside Mariinsky Palace.
    President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool / AP Images
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech to a crowd.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP / AP Images
  • President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
    President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. The actual anniversary falls on February 24th.
    AP Photo/ Evan Vucci / AP Images
