Rescuers recover 5 more bodies from landslides triggered by Indonesia quake; toll at 35 dead

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of another five people killed in an earthquake this week in Indonesia's Aceh province, bringing the death toll to 35.

Andra Pahlevi of the army's rescue team says the body of an 11-year-old girl was retrieved Friday from the rubble of a landslide triggered by the quake in Serempa village in Central Aceh. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the bodies of four boys were retrieved Thursday from another landslide in the nearby village of Bah.

Tuesday's magnitude-6.1 quake also damaged more than 4,300 houses and buildings, injured 275 people and left about 6,500 people displaced.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes. A magnitude-9.1 earthquake off Aceh in 2004 triggered a tsunami, killing 230,000 people in 14 countries.