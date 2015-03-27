Report: Taiwan deploys new anti-ship missile

A newspaper in Taiwan is reporting that the island has begun to deploy a new locally developed supersonic ship-to-ship missile.

The mass circulation Liberty Times says in Sunday's report that Taiwan has deployed the Hsiung Feng III missile on various military ships.

Analysts say the missile is capable of attacking fuel tanks and ammunition depots on a vessel, and that it could be used against Chinese aircraft carrier battle groups. The missile was first unveiled during a military parade in late October 2007.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense declined to comment.

Taiwan and China split amid civil war in 1949, but Beijing still claims the island as its own.