Queen Elizabeth II extends invitation for state visit to South Korea's president

Buckingham Palace says South Korean President Park Geun-hye will make a state visit to the U.K. later this year.

The palace said Monday that Park, South Korea's first female leader, has accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II.

Park will stay at Buckingham Palace for the visit, which officials described as "in the autumn."

The last South Korean leader to visit the U.K. was Roh Moo-hun, in 2004.

The queen and her husband paid a state visit to Seoul in 1999.