Prosecutor: Venezuela employed 'actions against Aruba' to try and free detained general

The top prosecutor of Aruba says Venezuela ratcheted up various types of pressure on Aruba and the Dutch government to free a former Venezuelan general who was detained on U.S. drug charges.

Chief Prosecutor Peter Blanken says Venezuela's suspension of flights to the island and threats to cut off fuel shipments to neighboring Dutch Caribbean islands were "actions against Aruba."

Still, Blanken told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he believes that ex-military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal was freed solely because the Dutch foreign minister decided he had immunity from arrests.

Blanken says he is confident that Carvajal's Sunday "release was due to the legal points" raised by the Dutch foreign ministry, which manages foreign affairs for Aruba.

U.S. officials say there's evidence Venezuela used "threats" to get Carvajal released.