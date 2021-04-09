A life in photos of Prince Philip
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipthumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 2: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, makes his final individual public engagement as he attends a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipthumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Staff members bring a notice to the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKayREUTERS/Hannah McKayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-reuters1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An announcement is displayed at the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKayREUTERS/Hannah McKayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-reuters1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/queen-philip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VI's death in 1952. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Hulton Archive/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/queen-philip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1955 file photo, Elizabeth Taylor curtsies as she is greeted by the Duke of Edinburgh at the premiere of "Cockleshell Heroes" at the Empire Theater in London. To the left of Elizabeth Taylor is her husband Michael Wilding and at his right is actress Jackie Lane. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)/Leslie Priest, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)AP Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain) with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their baby son Prince Charles, July 1949. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)/Hulton Archive/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, playing polo at Windsor Park, UK, 28th July 1967. (Photo by Daily Express/Getty Images)Daily Express/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND - UNDATED: In this image, made available November 18, 2007, HM The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947, the former home of Prince Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)Tim Graham/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2014 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecoursehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 13: HRH The Duke of Edinburgh rides on his mini motorbike during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 13, 2005 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Julian Finney/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/A-life-in-photos-of-Prince-Philip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wearing his military dress uniform, circa 1990. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images)Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1(EMBARGOED TO 0001 BST MONDAY APRIL 11 2005) WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 9: Clarence House official handout photo of the Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families (L-R back row) Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles (L-R front row) Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla's father Major Bruce Shand, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony, April 9, 2005 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images)Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waves to the public as he leaves after attending a Christmas day church service in Sandringham, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip the husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been in a traffic accident and is not injured. The palace said the accident happened Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 afternoon near the queen’s country residence in Sandringham in eastern England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/prince-philip-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP, File)(Hannah McKay/Pool via AP, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/Prince-Philipss5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16