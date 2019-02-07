Expand / Collapse search
Police confirm Sala's body recovered from plane wreckage

    A van stands by the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, England, which is carrying a body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. The aircraft remains 67 metres underwater 21 miles off the coast of Guernsey in the English Channel as poor weather conditions stopped recovery efforts. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

    A van stands by the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel, right, docked in Portland, England, which is carrying a body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. The aircraft remains 67 metres underwater 21 miles off the coast of Guernsey in the English Channel as poor weather conditions stopped recovery efforts. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON – Police have confirmed that the body recovered from a plane in the English Channel is that of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

Dorset police made the announcement on Thursday evening after a coroner's examination of the body, which was recovered from the seabed wreckage of the plane on Wednesday.

Sala, who had just signed with Premier League club Cardiff, and pilot David Ibbotson were the only people onboard the small aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last month.

Investigators have not been able to recover the aircraft, which was flying from Nantes to Cardiff after Sala transferred from the French city's team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports