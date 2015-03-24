Poland seeks to renegotiate gas imports deal with Russia

Poland says it has asked to renegotiate the price it pays for gas imports from Russia.

Rafal Pazura, spokesman for Polish gas company PGNiG, says Russian supplier Gazprom has confirmed receiving the request to alter the terms of their 1996 deal. It was not clear when talks might start.

PGNiG said in a statement that "significant changes" in Europe's energy market have prompted it to seek a new price in the deal that provides some 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas annually. If no agreement is reached within six months, PGNiG will seek arbitration.

Gas prices have fallen in recent months and Europe is trying to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by tapping new sources.

In 2012, Gazprom agreed to a more than 10 percent price reduction for Poland.