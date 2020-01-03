Pictures: Raging wildfires in Australia
Death toll grows as military deployed to ravaged communities cut off by flames.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_AP20002384760245.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia, Dec. 30, 2019.Glen Morey via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_AP20002384760245.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20002369469686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, Jan. 2, 2020.Robert Oerlemans via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20002369469686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20002318152021-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smoke rises from wildfires burning in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 2, 2020.DELWP Gippsland via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20002318152021-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_GettyImages-1197209829.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A home destroyed by fire in Sarsfield, Australia, Jan. 03, 2020.Darrian Traynor/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_GettyImages-1197209829.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20003259554660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the fire devastated Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia Jan. 3, 2020.James Ross/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20003259554660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20001353086103.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kangaroos graze in a field as smoke shrouds the Australian capital of Canberra, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20001353086103.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_Himawari-8-satellite-view-of-Australia-fires-RAMMB-CIRA-CSU.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A view of the Australian bushfires and smoke from the Himawari-8 satellite, Jan. 2, 2020.RAMMB CIRA CSUhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_Himawari-8-satellite-view-of-Australia-fires-RAMMB-CIRA-CSU.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20003149244265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Evacuees are transported in a light amphibious resupply cargo transport amphibious vehicle from Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 2, 2020.Australia Department of Defense via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20003149244265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20003149244553.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The HMAS Choules sails off the coast of Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia to provide support to people cut off by bush fires, Jan. 2, 2020Australian Department of Defense via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20003149244553.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP19365476843416.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, Dec. 30, 2019.State Government of Victoria via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP19365476843416.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP19365361950566.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters work to protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, Dec. 30, 2019.Twitter@NSWRFS via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP19365361950566.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20001209970987.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A red glow in the sky above homes from wildfires burning, in Victoria, Australia., Dec. 31, 2019.@AvaTheHuman via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20001209970987.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
