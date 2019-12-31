Expand / Collapse search
Pictures: New Year's Eve celebrations around the world

Revelers around the world ring in 2020.

    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020. 
    James Gourley/Getty Images
    People take pictures as fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020.
    Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
    Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Yearís Eve celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020. 
    Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP
    Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India, Dec. 31, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Amit Dave
