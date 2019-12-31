Pictures: New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Revelers around the world ring in 2020.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_GettyImages-1196822606.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020.James Gourley/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_GettyImages-1196822606.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_GettyImages-1196822559.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People take pictures as fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020.Hanna Lassen/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_GettyImages-1196822559.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_RTS2WOAP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Yearís Eve celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2019.REUTERS/Kim Hong-Jihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_RTS2WOAP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_AP19365419924629.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2020.Dan Peled/AAP Image via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_AP19365419924629.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_RTS2WNW4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India, Dec. 31, 2019.REUTERS/Amit Davehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_RTS2WNW4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 4