Pictures: Migrant caravan pushes toward the United States
A large caravan of thousands of Central American migrants continues its march toward the United States, swarming the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala and Mexico, pushing north in an attempt to cross the border into America.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_RTX6FXAX.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Central American migrants walk along a highway near the Mexican border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey to the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2018.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_RTX6FXAX.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18293078890795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrants bound for the United States-Mexico border wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Oliver de Roshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18293078890795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_AP18293107266293.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jump from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Oliver de Roshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_AP18293107266293.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_RTX6FRF8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the United States, climbs from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala with the help of fellow immigrants to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 19, 2018.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_RTX6FRF8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_RTX6FUP0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Central American migrants trying to reach the United States use a raft after climbing down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_RTX6FUP0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_RTX6FV3A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the United States cross the Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.REUTERS/Edgard Garridohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_RTX6FV3A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18293753162895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mexican Navy personnel hand out food to Central American migrants stuck on the bridge over the Suchiate River that is the border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.AP Photo/Oliver de Roshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18293753162895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18294748643162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Central American migrants making their way to the United States cling to the side of a truck of river who offered them a free ride as they in arrive Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Moises Castillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18294748643162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18294543371731.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Central American migrants walking to the United States start their day departing Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Moises Castillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18294543371731.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18295100751401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Honduran migrant stands on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Oliver de Roshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18295100751401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
