Shocking transformation: Pictures through the years show how Julian Assange changed during embassy ordeal
A look at Julian Assange's changing appearance through the years.
APRIL 11, 2019: Observers were shocked at Julian Assange's appearance when he arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being kicked out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
Just a year ago, the WikiLeaks founder sported a clean-cut look.
Here's Assange on May 19, 2017, on the balcony of the embassy where he lived for more than six years.
Assange is shown outside the embassy on Feb. 5, 2016.
The beard was there back on Aug. 21, 2015, but a bit more groomed.
Assange speaks during a press conference inside the embassy, Aug. 18, 2014.
Early in his residency inside the embassy, on Jan. 23, 2013, Assange was clean-shaven.
Here, Assange arrives at the Supreme Court in London, Feb. 1, 2012.
Assange in Bungay, England, June 15, 2011.
Assange outside the High Court in London, Dec. 16, 2010.
Before his legal troubles, Assange looked like a different man, as seen here at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation headquarters in Stockholm, Aug. 14, 2010.
