Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Shocking transformation: Pictures through the years show how Julian Assange changed during embassy ordeal

A look at Julian Assange's changing appearance through the years.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/01_2019_AP19101487775541-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    APRIL 11, 2019: Observers were shocked at Julian Assange's appearance when he arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being kicked out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
    Victoria Jones/PA via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/02_2018_DTMrpOgXUAARFL3-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Just a year ago, the WikiLeaks founder sported a clean-cut look.
    REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/03_2017_990505083001_6025487304001_6025467906001-vs-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Here's Assange on May 19, 2017, on the balcony of the embassy where he lived for more than six years.
    REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/04_2016_AP19101385269513-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Assange is shown outside the embassy on Feb. 5, 2016.
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/05_2015_Assange-PA.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The beard was there back on Aug. 21, 2015, but a bit more groomed.
    Press Association via AP Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/06_2014_GettyImages-453772556-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Assange speaks during a press conference inside the embassy, Aug. 18, 2014. 
    John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Image
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/07_2013_GettyImages-849501100-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Early in his residency inside the embassy, on Jan. 23, 2013, Assange was clean-shaven.
    Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/08_2012_AP19101375329195-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Here, Assange arrives at the Supreme Court in London, Feb. 1, 2012. 
    AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/09_2011_AP19101375311255-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Assange in Bungay, England, June 15, 2011. 
    AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/11_2010_AP19102077306876-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Assange outside the High Court in London, Dec. 16, 2010. 
    Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/12_2010_AP19101385183336-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Before his legal troubles, Assange looked like a different man, as seen here at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation headquarters in Stockholm, Aug. 14, 2010. 
    Bertil Ericson /TT News Agency via AP
Image 1 of 10

Recommended