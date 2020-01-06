Pictures: Australia's destructive wildfires
Wildfires continue to ravage parts of Australia.
A resident uses a garden hose to wet down their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia Jan 4, 2020.REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A military helicopter flies above a burning woodchip mill in Eden, New South Wales, Jan 6, 2020.SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
A burnt house and lawnmower are all that are left after a wildfire moved through Wingello, Australia, Jan. 6, 2020.Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
Wildfires burn in Victoria and New South Wales, Australia in a photo taken from a space satellite.NASA via AP
People walk to board a helicopter as they are evacuated from the community of Mallacoota, Jan. 5, 2020.Corporal Nicole Dorrett/ADF via AP
Queen Street, a main commercial thoroughfare, is pictured against an orange-colored sky as smoke generated by Australian bushfires hit Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 5, 2020.Xinhua/Guo Lei via Getty Images
Firefighters manage a controlled burn to help contain a larger fire near Falls Creek, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Nancy and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Jan 4, 2020.REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A Royal Australian Navy MRH-90 helicopter crew member looks out over fires burning near Cann River, Jan. 5, 2020.Private Michael Currie/ADF via AP
A child is helped onto a helicopter as the fire-ravaged community of Mallacoota is evacuated, Jan. 5, 2020.Corporal Nicole Dorrett/ADF via AP
The sky above Bethells Beach on the west coast near Auckland turns orange as smoke from the Australia wildfires arrives in New Zealand, Jan. 5, 2020.Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP
