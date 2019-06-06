Pictures: A look back at D-Day
Pictures from the D-Day invasion in 1944.
Normandy landings begin as American soldiers leave a barge under fire in World War II, June 6, 1944.
Hundreds of American paratroopers drop into Normandy, France on D-Day.
An A-20 Havoc of the 9th US Air Force rears in at a low altitude to blast enemy supply lines on the Cherbourg peninsula.
Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion.
Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
General Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day, "Full Victory - Nothing Else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their planes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of the continent of Europe.
U.S. servicemen attend a service aboard a landing craft before the D-Day invasion on the coast of France.
AP Photo/Pete J. Carrollhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19151701731130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Coast Guard LCIs, protected by barrage balloons against low flying Nazi airplanes advance upon the beaches of France in the wake of the Stars and Stripes, on D-Day.
A sign outside Trinity Church in New York City invites worshippers to 'Come in and pray for Allied victory' in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
