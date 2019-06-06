Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Pictures: A look back at D-Day

Pictures from the D-Day invasion in 1944.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_GettyImages-92424169.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Normandy landings begin as American soldiers leave a barge under fire in World War II, June 6, 1944.
    Roger Viollet/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_GettyImages-613476024.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Hundreds of American paratroopers drop into Normandy, France on D-Day. 
    Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_GettyImages-152244109.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    An A-20 Havoc of the 9th US Air Force rears in at a low altitude to blast enemy supply lines on the Cherbourg peninsula. 
    Photo12/UIG/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19157256078519.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion. 
    Louis Weintraub/Pool Photo via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19149506688211.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. 
    The George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19150656661310.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    General Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day, "Full Victory - Nothing Else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their planes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of the continent of Europe.
    U.S. Army Signal Corps Photo via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19151701731130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. servicemen attend a service aboard a landing craft before the D-Day invasion on the coast of France.
    ​​​​​​​
    AP Photo/Pete J. Carroll
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_GettyImages-176651993.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Coast Guard LCIs, protected by barrage balloons against low flying Nazi airplanes advance upon the beaches of France in the wake of the Stars and Stripes, on D-Day. 
    PhotoQuest/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_GettyImages-88028547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A sign outside Trinity Church in New York City invites worshippers to 'Come in and pray for Allied victory' in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. 
    FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Image 1 of 8

Recommended