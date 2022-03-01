Go Back
    PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis: Russia intensifies assault as day six of the war leaves trail of apocalyptic rubble

    • Civilians try to cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyivs northern front on March 1, 2022.
      Civilians try to cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyivs northern front on March 1, 2022.
      Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A residential building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      A residential building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A residential building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      A residential building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A high school building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      A high school building is seen damaged after yesterday's Russian missile attacks in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
      Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Emergency crews respond after a missile landed near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022.
      Emergency crews respond after a missile landed near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022.
      Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A Ukrainian soldier walks past a building that was destroyed in the midst of  battle with the Russians, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
      A Ukrainian soldier walks past a building that was destroyed in the midst of  battle with the Russians, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
      MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES / Getty Images
    • Ukraine Russia
      Residents carrying supplies walk back from the direction of Bucha, amid the debris of battle with Russian forces, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
      MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES / Getty Images
    • An interior view of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.
      An interior view of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Damage is pictured after shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.
      Damage is pictured after shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.
      Photo credit should read Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A blown up bridge is seen on Kyivs northern front on March 1, 2022.
      A blown up bridge is seen on Kyivs northern front on March 1, 2022.
      Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
