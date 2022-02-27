Go Back
    PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis: Four days of war against Russian's aggression leaves apocalyptic aftermath

    • A view of a damaged vehicle in village of Nikolaevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine after Russian forces and the pro-Russian separatists, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) took control of the village on February 27, 2022.
      A view of a damaged vehicle in village of Nikolaevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine after Russian forces and the pro-Russian separatists, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) took control of the village on February 27, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of  Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022.
      A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of  Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022.
      Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022. 
      A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022. 
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    • A Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) burns next to an unidentified soldier's body during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv.
      A Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) burns next to an unidentified soldier's body during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People evacuate a wounded person after an attack on a residential building during Russiaâs military intervention in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.
      People evacuate a wounded person after an attack on a residential building during Russiaâs military intervention in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.
      Photo by Ukraine Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
      Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
      REUTERS/Gleb Garanich / Reuters Photos
    Image 0 of 9