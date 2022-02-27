ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis: Four days of war against Russian's aggression leaves apocalyptic aftermath
- A view of a damaged vehicle in village of Nikolaevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine after Russian forces and the pro-Russian separatists, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) took control of the village on February 27, 2022.read more
- A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022.read more
- A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 27, 2022.read more
- A Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) burns next to an unidentified soldier's body during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv.read more
- People evacuate a wounded person after an attack on a residential building during Russiaâs military intervention in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.read more
- Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.read more
