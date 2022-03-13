Go Back
    PHOTOS: Ukraine claims Russia launched deadly strike on evacuee train carrying 100 children

    A passenger train evacuating refugees, including 100 children, was hit by Russian shelling near the Brusyn station in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, the country’s national railroad wrote on Facebook.

