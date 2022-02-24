ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: Putin declares war as deployment of Russian military vehicles are seen barging into Ukraine
- Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.read more
- DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.read more
- A screen grab captured from a video shows Russian military tanks advance in the Russian separatist-controlled part of the Donbas region on February 23, 2022.read more
- A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.read more
- Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.read more
