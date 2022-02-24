Go Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    5 Images

    PHOTOS: Putin declares war as deployment of Russian military vehicles are seen barging into Ukraine

    • Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
      Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
      read more
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
      DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
      read more
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A screen grab captured from a video shows Russian military tanks advance in the Russian separatist-controlled part of the Donbas region on February 23, 2022.
      A screen grab captured from a video shows Russian military tanks advance in the Russian separatist-controlled part of the Donbas region on February 23, 2022.
      read more
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
      A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
      read more
      REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters Photos
    • Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
      Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
      read more
      REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters Photos
    • Published
      5 Images

      PHOTOS: Putin declares war as deployment of Russian military vehicles are seen barging into Ukraine

      Start Over
      See More Slideshows
    • PHOTOS: Putin declares war as deployment of Russian military vehicles are seen barging into Ukraine
    • Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
    • DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
    • A screen grab captured from a video shows Russian military tanks advance in the Russian separatist-controlled part of the Donbas region on February 23, 2022.
    • A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
    • Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022.
    Thumbnail View
    Image 0 of 5