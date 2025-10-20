Go Back
  Published
    12 Images

    Photos: Priceless Louvre museum items stolen in broad daylight

    Thieves absconded with jewelry which belonged to French Empress Eugenie from the Louvre museum in Paris, France.

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    A crown worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was targeted by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025, but was dropped during their escape, on display in this undated still frame from a video.
    Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025, on display in this undated still frame from a video.
    Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Sets of sumptuous jewelry are on display at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery.
    Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP / AP Images
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    The Empress Eugénie's crown is exhibited at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery. 
    Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP / AP Images
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Sets of sumptuous jewelry are on display at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery.
    Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP / AP Images
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    The bodice knot of Empress Eugenie.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    The bodice knot of Empress Eugenie.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    A tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Marie-Louise, Napoleon Boneparte’s second wife.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    A diamond and sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Diamond and sapphire earrings belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    A diamond and sapphire necklace belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.
    Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais / Fox News
