Photos: Priceless Louvre museum items stolen in broad daylight
Thieves absconded with jewelry which belonged to French Empress Eugenie from the Louvre museum in Paris, France.
- A crown worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was targeted by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025, but was dropped during their escape, on display in this undated still frame from a video.read more
- A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025, on display in this undated still frame from a video.read more
- Sets of sumptuous jewelry are on display at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery.read more
- The Empress Eugénie's crown is exhibited at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery.read more
- A tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III.read more
- An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Marie-Louise, Napoleon Boneparte’s second wife.read more
- A diamond and sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.read more
- Diamond and sapphire earrings belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.read more
- A diamond and sapphire necklace belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense.read more
