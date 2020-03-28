Photos: Italy's coronavirus medical heroes
The doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A combo of portraits of Italian doctors and nurses taken during a break or at the end of their shifts in Rome, Bergamo and Brescia, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, Antonio Calanni, Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Francesco Tarantini, 54, a nurse at the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures for the arrival of Covid-19 patients, poses for a portrait at the Brescia Spedali Civili Hospital, in Brescia, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Intensive care unit nurse Michela Pagati, 48, poses for a photo at the Brescia Spedali Civili Hospital, in Brescia, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Martina Papponetti, 25, an ICU nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of her shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Doctor Marta Catoni, 33, an immunologist at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in her daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Daniele Rondinella, 30, an ICU nurse at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in his daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Director of the Intensive Care unit Gabriele Tomasoni, 65, poses for a portrait at the Brescia Spedali Civic Hospital, in Brescia, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Alessandro D'Aveni, 33, an oncologist working in the COVID sub-intensive care unit at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of his shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Daniela Turno, 34, an ICU nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of her shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Adriano Rodriguez, 48, an ICU nurse at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in his daily shift, in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Laura Orsini, 39, an administrative worker at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in her daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Luca Tarantino, 37, an Emergency nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of his shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Doctor Sebastiano Petracca, 48, head physician of the ICU at the Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in his daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lucia Perolari, 24, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of her shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mirko Perruzza, 43, a nurse at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in his daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Claudia Accardo, ICU transport service at Rome's COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait during a break in her daily shift in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anna Travezzano, 39, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital, poses for a portrait at the end of her shift in Bergamo, Italy, March 27, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Italy-Medical-Heroes-AP-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
