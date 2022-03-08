Go Back
    PHOTOS: Horrifying pictures paint dark reality of death on Ukraine's streets

    • A large number of people cross the destroyed bridge as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.
      Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • This picture shows an apartment destroyed after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Members of the Ukrainian military arrive to reinforce a forward position on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village on March 08, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces looks at destructions following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village on March 08, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village on March 08, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A woman crosses the destroyed bridge as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.
      Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • This picture shows an apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village on March 08, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A photograph taken on March 8, 2022 shows destructions of a kindergarten following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
