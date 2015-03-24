Peace talks between Mali's government and Tuareg separatists aim at restoring calm in north

International negotiators, Malian officials and Tuareg separatists are holding peace talks aimed at restoring stability in northern Mali.

New bursts of violence in recent months are posing a new threat to Mali's central government, after French-led troops dispersed al-Qaida-linked extremists who had seized control of northern Mali in 2012.

The Algerian capital is hosting peace talks starting Wednesday involving Malian government representatives, six Tuareg groups and officials from the U.N, African Union, regional group ECOWAS and the European Union.

Algerian diplomats say they will discuss new ways of managing the region administratively, how to ensure security, and the role of the army and central government in the region.

While the French intervention helped restore power to Mali's central government, Tuareg groups have pushed back against Bamako's authority.