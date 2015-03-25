Palestinian president's meeting with Israeli lawmakers is postponed

Israeli and Palestinian officials say a planned meeting between lawmakers and the Palestinian president has been postponed.

The Israeli lawmakers had planned on traveling to President Mahmoud Abbas' West Bank headquarters on Tuesday. The lawmakers belong to a new caucus formed to support recently relaunched peace talks.

Officials on both sides said Sunday that the meeting had been delayed. An Israeli spokeswoman cited the crisis in nearby Syria and high-level Palestinian meetings Abbas is holding this week. She says the meeting is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Palestinian officials said the chief Israeli and Palestinian negotiators held a new round of talks on Saturday and are to meet again on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are not supposed to discuss the negotiations.