Pakistan soldiers find 17 bodies in tribal region, call them militants killed in fighting

A government administrator in Pakistan says soldiers have found 17 bodies dumped in the country's tribal region, saying the dead were all insurgents killed in overnight fighting.

The administrator, Khalid Khan, says troops spotted the bodies during a search Saturday morning in the Khyber tribal region bordering Afghanistan. He said the dead, all men, attacked security forces around midnight and that the ensuing firefight last for several hours.

Journalists aren't allowed to report from Pakistan's tribal regions.

Khan says the bodies of the militants were found in three places in the Khyber tribal region, where Pakistan army last month launched an operation to eliminate local militants targeting security forces. Local and foreign militants use the tribal region as a base to launch attacks in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.