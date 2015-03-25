Operation to release 3 rebel-held hostages begins in Colombia

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Colombian politician have set out by car toward an area where they expect to pick up at least one of three hostages that the country's largest rebel group says it plans to release.

Maria Cristina Rivera is an International Red Cross spokeswoman. She says the operation has begun to pick up the soldier and two police officers who were seized by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Traveling with the Red Cross representatives is former Sen. Piedad Cordoba. She has helped facilitate previous hostage releases.

Cordoba has said that the three are to be freed in two separate operations on Thursday and on Saturday, and that she didn't know which of the men would be released first.