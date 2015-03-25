Officials in Pakistan say 7 dead in US drone strike

Pakistani intelligence officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed seven militants near the Afghan border.

The strike occurred Friday night in the Shawal area along the border dividing the North and South Waziristan tribal regions.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Many Pakistanis oppose U.S. drone strikes because they say they the strikes kill large numbers of innocent civilians -- something the U.S. denies -- and end up breeding more extremism by those seeking retribution.

The country's new Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has lashed out against the U.S. drone program and called for an end to it.