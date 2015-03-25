Niger president says attackers came from Libya

Niger's president says suicide bombers who carried out simultaneous attacks on a military installation and a French-run uranium mine came from southern Libya.

President Mahamadou Issoufou told reporters Saturday the death toll now stands at 35, including 24 soldiers, one employee of French nuclear giant Areva, and 10 terrorists.

Issoufou spoke alongside the CEO of Areva, Luc Oursel, who was returning from the town of Arlit where he had gone to comfort victims of the attack on the Areva-run mine. Both that attack and the one in Agadez that began at dawn Thursday claimed by the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa, and by Algerian terrorist Moktar Belmoktar.

Issoufou say she has contacted the G8 to say action needs to be taken to avoid the "Somalization of Libya."