HORROR IN CHRISTCHURCH: Scenes from mosque attack paint chilling picture of evil, fear and anguish
A white supremacist gunman opened fire on worshipers at two New Zealand mosques mosques, killing at least 49 worshipers Friday in what the prime minister called 'one of New Zealand's darkest days.'
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Medics take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, after mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him entering a mosque in Christchurch,https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This image taken from what is believed to be the alleged shooter’s video, shows a gun in his vehicle. (AP Photo)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer escorts a man away from a mosque in central Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bloodied bandages on the road following the shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man rests on the ground as he speaks on his mobile phone across the road from mosque in central Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/mosque-shooting3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police escort people away from outside one of the mosques . (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/mosque-shooting3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The scene outside the Christchurch mosque was one of fear, anguish and disbelief following the horrific attack.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zaland8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zaland8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/mosque-shooting2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Medics load a wounded man into an ambulance following the deadly attack. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/mosque-shooting2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch. Social Mediahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/new-zealand6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
