World

2022 New Year's celebrations around the world

Major cities around the globe ring in 2022

    New Year's Eve fireworks are seen over the Chao Praya River on January 01, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand rings in the new year with a fireworks show at ICONSIAM, a mall on Bangkok's Riverside.
    Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
    The Waka Hourua sails underneath a light show from the Skytower and harbour bridge during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for Auckland Unlimited
    People gather for New Year celebration as they waiting for the 6 minutes fireworks show at Xinyi District, Taipei, Taiwan on December 31, 2021.
    Photo by Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Fireworks illuminate the sky around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower in Dubai as part of new year celebrations on January 1, 2022.
    Photo by Government of Dubai Media Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Fireworks are seen over Sydney harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
    Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images
    Beam lights are projected from the 123-storey Lotte World Tower skyscraper during a countdown lighting show to celebrate the New Year in Seoul on January 1, 2022.
    Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP
    Fireworks lights up the sky over the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St Basil's Cathedral during New Year celebrations. Red Square is closed for public from 5 pm December 31, 2021, till 7 am January 1, 2022, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    Photo by Stanislav KrasilnikovTASS via Getty Images
    A man wearing festive glasses stands in front of police at Hong Kongs Lan Kwai Fong area on January 1, 2022.
    Photo by BERTHA WANG/AFP via Getty Images
    Fireforks explode over the Ancient Acropolis in Athens during the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2021.
    Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP
    People celebrate New Year at Hong Kongs Lan Kwai Fong area on January 1, 2022.
    Photo by BERTHA WANG/AFP via Getty Images
    Fireworks lights up the sky over the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower during New Year celebrations.
    Photo by Stanislav KrasilnikovTASS via Getty Images
    A picture taken on December 31, 2021 shows fireworks erupting in front of Ain Dubai.
    Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images
    Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour as the clock strikes midnight on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
    Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
    People celebrate the New Year's Eve on the Champs Elysees avenue, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
    AP Photo/Thibault Camus
    Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan.
    Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images
    New Year's Eve fireworks are seen over the Chao Praya River on January 01, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
    Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations, in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2022.
    REUTERS/Costas Baltas
    Spectators gather at the boulevard Unter den Linden near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
    AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
