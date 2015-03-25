NATO says 13 insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan during joint operations

NATO says 13 insurgents have been killed in joint operations in eastern Afghanistan.

NATO's eastern command said on Wednesday that the insurgents were killed in operations that began on Tuesday.

The coalition says Afghan and coalition forces killed six insurgents during a joint operation in Tagab district of Kapisa province, and seven others were killed in a separate operation run by Afghan security forces in the Hisarak district of Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks as warmer, spring-time weather allows insurgents to move more freely. Following the winter, militants are able to infiltrate Afghanistan from mountain passes that connect to neighboring Pakistan where they have sanctuaries.