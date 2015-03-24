Myanmar news website defaced by hackers after winning press freedom award

A website covering news about Myanmar has been defaced by hackers a few days after its director won a prestigious press freedom award.

Aung Zaw said Thursday's attack on The Irrawaddy website was one of many it has faced. The attackers replaced the site's home page with a statement accusing it of supporting "jihad & radical Muslims." Aung Zaw linked the attack to a commentary he wrote about Buddhist extremists apparently backed by undemocratic members of the military.

Myanmar, a predominantly Buddhist nation, has been grappling with sectarian violence that has left up to 300 people dead and more than 140,000 homeless, most of them Muslims attacked by Buddhist extremists.

Aung Zaw was a recipient of this year's International Press Freedom Award from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.