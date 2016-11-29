Miracle and tragedy: Man loses quarter of skull because of police shooting
As a result of the June shooting by a Los Angeles police officer, Walter DeLeon spent five months in the hospital, underwent 10 surgeries, lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight and the ability to walk. He still has his memory and most cognitive functions but has trouble speaking.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/deleon-latino-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
deleon_latinoYovanna DeLeon hold a flyer with the details of her brother Walter's shooting last June on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 in Covina, Calif. Walter DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/deleon-latino-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__1_Walter DeLeon, left, discusses the details of his shooting last June as his mother Elisa cries on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__3_Walter DeLeon poses with a copy of his driver's license photo on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight, the ability to walk, and has trouble speaking after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer as he walked unarmed to a local park on June 19. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__5_Walter DeLeon puts on a hat before discussing details of his shooting last June on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__2_Walter DeLeon, left, kisses the hand of his mother Elisa, while discussing the details of his shooting last June on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 in Covina, Calif. DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__8_Walter DeLeon poses for a picture on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight, the ability to walk, and has trouble speaking after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__6_Walter DeLeon, right, is helped out of bed by his sister Yovanna on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__7_Walter DeLeon, right, lays in bed as his sister Yovanna watches him Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. Attorneys for Walter DeLeon, 49, filed a notice of claim in Los Angeles Superior Court. The notice, the precursor to a lawsuit, accuses Los Angeles police Officer Cairo Palacios of shooting an unarmed DeLeon without warning on June 19 as he was on his regular evening walk to a popular local park. DeLeon lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight, the ability to walk, and has trouble speaking as a result of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_Vros__4_Yovanna DeLeon hold a flyer with the details of her brother Walter's shooting last June on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 in Covina, Calif. Walter DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LAPD_Shooting_Claim_VrosWalter DeLeon, left, discusses the details of his shooting last June as his mother Elisa cries on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LAPD-Shooting-Claim_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9