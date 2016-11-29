Expand / Collapse search
Miracle and tragedy: Man loses quarter of skull because of police shooting

As a result of the June shooting by a Los Angeles police officer, Walter DeLeon spent five months in the hospital, underwent 10 surgeries, lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight and the ability to walk. He still has his memory and most cognitive functions but has trouble speaking.

    Yovanna DeLeon hold a flyer with the details of her brother Walter's shooting last June on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 in Covina, Calif. Walter DeLeon, who lost a quarter of his skull after being shot by a Los Angeles police officer, has filed notice that he plans to sue the city and police department. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Walter DeLeon, right, lays in bed as his sister Yovanna watches him Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Covina, Calif. Attorneys for Walter DeLeon, 49, filed a notice of claim in Los Angeles Superior Court. The notice, the precursor to a lawsuit, accuses Los Angeles police Officer Cairo Palacios of shooting an unarmed DeLeon without warning on June 19 as he was on his regular evening walk to a popular local park. DeLeon lost a quarter of his skull, almost all his eyesight, the ability to walk, and has trouble speaking as a result of the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
