Mexico's Casino Tragedy, Two Months Later
Two and a half minutes was all it took to change Mexico's War on Drugs and the life of Samara Pérez Muñiz forever.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-2-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_2_The attack on Monterrey's Casino Royale two months ago left 52 people dead.Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-2-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_1Samara Pérez Muñiz and her son, Brad Xavier, 18, who was killed in the attacks.Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-10-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_10_Samara Pérez Muñiz.Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-10-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-7-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_7_A makeshift memorial near the casino where 52 people were killed in August.Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-7-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-4-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_4_Monterrey's Casino Hotel, where 52 were killed after a cartel attack in August.Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-4-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-5-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_5_Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-5-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-6-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_6_Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-6-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-8-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_8_Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-8-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7829c4d4-Casino-victim-9-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_9_Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7829c4d4-Casino-victim-9-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-3-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casino_victim_3_Serafin Gomez, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Casino-victim-3-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9