Mexico electoral court ready to rule on elections

Mexico's highest electoral court says it is ready to issue a ruling on legal challenges to the country's July 1 presidential election.

The Federal Electoral Tribunal says it has heard all the arguments and the next step is to rule on whether the election was valid. Court officials say it will do so by Friday.

The tribunal's statement Wednesday doesn't say whether it will uphold the results showing a victory for Enrique Pena Nieto of the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party.

The vote was challenged by second-place finisher Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The leftist claimed Pena Nieto's party engaged in widespread vote-buying and campaign spending that exceeded legal limits. Pena Nieto has denied those accusations.