Mayor of Iran's capital re-elected after defeat in presidential vote

Iran's state TV says that the Tehran municipal council has re-elected the capital's popular mayor, who unsuccessfully ran for president in June.

The Sunday report says Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf won the votes of 16 of the 31 members of the Tehran municipal council. He defeated Mohsen Hashemi, son of the influential former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Qalibaf is considered a conservative and Hashemi a centrist. But Qalibaf has also gained wide support in his eight years in office for his work easing the sprawling capital's array of urban problems, such as traffic and air pollution.

Qalibaf came a distant second to the centrist- and reformist-backed Hasan Rouhani in the June presidential election. Qalibaf took 16 percent, while Rouhani won with nearly 51 percent. Six candidates were in the race.