Massive blaze in London high-rise
High-rise apartment engulfed in flames
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0b111228-01_rts16yw7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Flames and smoke billow as a fire burns in an apartment building on Latimer Road in West London, June 14REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0b111228-01_rts16yw7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_rts16yx2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Flames engulf the apartment building in West LondonREUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_rts16yx2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/deef2bab-03_ap17165219683161.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man watches smoke rise from the apartment building fire in LondonAP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/deef2bab-03_ap17165219683161.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c6aba589-04_ap17165171500934.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A person peers out of a window from the building on fire in LondonAP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c6aba589-04_ap17165171500934.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/070d23f4-05__rts16zt9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near the tower block on fire, in north Kensington, West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/070d23f4-05__rts16zt9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac8192e4-06_rts16z9c.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A police officer helps to evacuate a local resident from the scene of the fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac8192e4-06_rts16z9c.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_rts16z1q.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Smoke billows from the apartment building on fire in West LondonREUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_rts16z1q.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_ap17165349798298.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman awaits news of her friend who was caught in the fire that engulfed an apartment building in West LondonVictoria Jones/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_ap17165349798298.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09rts170rn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Firefighters direct jets of water onto an apartment block during the fire in West LondonREUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09rts170rn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_ap17165318201895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Firefighters take a break in battling the massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in LondonAP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_ap17165318201895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rts1702w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man comforts a boy after the apartment building fire, in north Kensington, West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rts1702w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_ap17165177122169.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Smoke rises from the apartment building fire in LondonAP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_ap17165177122169.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rts16z80.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Debris falls from the apartment building on fire in West LondonREUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rts16z80.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rts1704d.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People look at smoke billowing from the apartment tower on fire, in West LondonREUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rts1704d.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_rts17197.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People wear masks near the apartment building fire, in West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_rts17197.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_rts171f5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Clothing is laid out for residents of the apartment building destroyed by the fire in West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_rts171f5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_rts16zrn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Smoke billows from the tower block destroyed by the fire, in West LondonREUTERS/Neil Hallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_rts16zrn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16