Malaysia picks Aer Lingus boss Mueller to head beleaguered flag carrier

Malaysia's government says it has picked Christoph Mueller, the chief executive of Ireland's Aer Lingus, as the new head of its beleaguered flag carrier, Malaysia Airlines.

State investment arm Khazanah Nasional, the parent of Malaysia Airlines, said discussions are ongoing for Mueller to start work before his contract with Aer Lingus ends May 1 but "no earlier than March 1."

He will be the first ever foreigner to head Malaysia Airlines, which was struggling with chronic financial problems before it was further hit this year by two deadly disasters.

Khazanah in August announced a massive $1.73 billion overhaul, which includes delisting the airline by year-end and cut 6,000 workers, or 30 percent, of its current workforce.