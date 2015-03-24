Lufthansa's long-haul, cargo pilots threaten to go on strike again Thursday

A union representing pilots at German airline Lufthansa says they will go on strike again Thursday in a dispute over retirement benefits.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union says the strike will affect long-haul and cargo flights. Short- and medium-haul flights aren't affected.

It would be the second strike at Lufthansa this week.

A walk-out Monday and Tuesday forced Germany's biggest airline to cancel 1,350 of its 2,800 scheduled flights, affecting 150,000 passengers.

The airline, citing increasingly tough competition, wants to cut transition payments for pilots wanting to retire early. Vereinigung Cockpit opposes those plans.

Lufthansa's chief executive is due to hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon following a meeting of the airline's board of directors.