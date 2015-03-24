Libyan militia spokesman: Rockets target Islamist-led militia in Tripoli, killing 6 people

A Libyan militia spokesman says rockets targeting positions of an Islamist-led militia in the capital, Tripoli, have killed six people.

The attack is part of weeks-long fighting between rival militias in Tripoli, which has forced thousands to flee the country, including diplomats, foreign nationals and Libyans.

Ahmed Hadiya, the spokesman for Fajr Libya militia, says the rockets were launched late Sunday from the Wittiya air base west of Tripoli. He did not provide more details.

A militiaman from the coastal city of Misrata says two warplanes belonging to renegade Gen. Khalifa Hifter's followers took part in the attack. The militiaman spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to media.

Egypt on Monday cancelled all flights to Libya, saying Libyan authorities had closed the country's airspace.