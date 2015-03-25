Liberia's education system gets an 'F' after 25,000 fail college entrance exam

Officials at Liberia's largest university say nearly 25,000 students failed its entrance exam, casting a harsh spotlight on the country's educational system.

The official explanation is that the test was graded using raw scores for the first time. In previous years, candidates had been graded on a curve.

Applicants have expressed outrage at the result, accusing university officials of pocketing exam fees and then denying them admission in a bid to address overcrowding on campus.

Some said they planned to organize a protest march on Friday.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has laid out a plan to relax admission standards to enroll 1,626 students.

The west African nation of Liberia is still recovering from a brutal 14-year civil war that ended in 2003.