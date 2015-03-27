Labor group: Qatar must boost WCup worker rights

An international labor group is calling on Qatar to boost rights and improve living conditions for migrant laborers working on the massive projects planned for soccer's 2022 World Cup.

But the International Trade Union Confederation says there are few signs that the Gulf nation will change labor rules that activists claim can leave workers open to exploitation.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers — mostly from South Asia — work in construction and other projects across the Gulf.

The report Tuesday by the Vienna-based group cites long-standing complaints such as bans on trade unions, substandard housing for laborers and sponsorship rules that allow employers to set strict controls on workers.