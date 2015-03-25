Kenyan deputy president leaves for The Hague to face trial over 2007-08 election violence

Kenya's deputy president is traveling to The Hague to face trial on charges that he helped orchestrate the country's 2007-08 postelection violence.

William Ruto left Kenya Monday morning to travel to the International Criminal Court where he faces charges of crimes against humanity. He was accompanied by several Cabinet members at the airport.

More than 1,000 Kenyans were killed in tribe-on-tribe attacks following a disputed presidential vote in late 2007.

The ICC prosecutor has also charged Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The court schedule currently has both Kenyatta and Ruto in The Hague at the same time in November.

Kenyatta on Sunday said he and Ruto will cooperate with the court but that it's not possible for both to be at The Hague simultaneously.