Jordan's envoy hopes Security Council can agree on Israeli-Palestinian resolution by Christmas

Jordan's United Nations envoy says she will try to get the U.N. Security Council to agree on a resolution that would press for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before Christmas.

Ambassador Dina Kawar, the Arab representative on the 15-member council, said Tuesday that there are Palestinian and French drafts and there may be others.

The Palestinians circulated a draft on Oct. 1 asking the council to set a deadline of November 2016 for an Israeli withdrawal from all Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said last Friday that France wants a U.N. resolution that will restart Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations — and set a two-year deadline for success.

Kawar said Jordan will be working to get a unified text acceptable to all council members.