Jamaican gay rights activist seeking changes to colonial-era law that bans sex between men

A gay rights activist is asking Jamaica's Supreme Court to overturn a colonial-era law that bans sex between men.

Javed Jaghai says the 1864 anti-sodomy law violates a constitutional amendment adopted 2011 that guarantees the right to privacy. He says that must include the right of consenting adults to make fundamental decisions about their intimate relationships.

The law against anal sex allows a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

The case had its first hearing on Tuesday.

Jaghai is an employee of Jamaica's sole gay rights group. He says he was evicted from his apartment due to his sexual orientation and argues that the law encourages discrimination against gays.