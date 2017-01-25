Israeli army says Palestinian killed after ramming attack

Israel's military says soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who rammed his vehicle into a West Bank bus stop.

It said no Israelis were wounded in Wednesday's incident, adding that the attacker had a knife.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and car-ramming assaults that killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. Israeli forces killed 234 Palestinians in the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers.

The Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some of the confrontations.

Israel has blamed the violence on Palestinian incitement, while the Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule.