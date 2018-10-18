Expand / Collapse search
ISIS take 700 hostages including European and US nationals in Syria, are executing 10 every day: Putin

The Sun
Squeezed by the U.S. military, the power of the terror group has shrunk. But, as Lucas Tomlinson reports, the fight is far from over.

ISIS has taken nearly 700 people hostage including several European and US Nationals in Syria and has vowed to kill 10 a day, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The jihadi group is holding their prisoners captive somewhere south of the Euphrates River in the war-torn nation.

Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin added that ISIS  was expanding its control in territory controlled by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces and blasted America for a "catastrophic" failure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 18

Putin said: “Islamic State terrorists have delivered ultimatums and made certain demands, threatening to shoot ten people every day.

“This is just horrible, it is a catastrophe.

ISIS VOWS EIFFEL TOWER DRONE ATTACK IN NEW POSTER

“Some US and European citizens are among the hostages.”

He did not specify what the terrorists' demands were.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.