Iraqi officials say 2 attacks kill 3 people, wound 6 others

Iraqi authorities say two attacks, including a blast near a Sunni mosque, have killed three people and wounded six others near the capital.

Police officials said that the first attack occurred Sunday morning bomb went off near Zein al-Abideen mosque in the western suburbs of Baghdad. One by-passer was killed, six others were wounded and the outer wall of the mosque was damaged.

Hours later, police said gunmen stormed the house of a district mayor in Mahmoudiya town, killing the mayor and his son.

Mahmoudiya is 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Baghdad.

Hospital officials confirmed the casualties. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media.

Several Sunni mosques have been attacked in the past few weeks amid rising sectarian tensions.