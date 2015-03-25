Iran's outgoing President Ahmadinejad arrives in Iraq for second visit

Iran's outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has landed in Iraq on his second visit as head of government, highlighting the growing ties between the two Shiite-led neighbors.

Ahmadinejad was greeted on a red carpet laid out on the airport tarmac in Baghdad by Iraqi Vice President Khudier al-Khuzaie.

The Iranian president is expected to meet with top Iraqi officials and visit Shiite holy sites during his two-day visit to the country, which is grappling with its worst outbreak of violence in half a decade.

Ahmadinejad previously visited Iraq in 2008, the first ever by an Iranian president since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran's president-elect, Hasan Rouhani, is expected to be sworn in and take over from Ahmadinejad in early August.